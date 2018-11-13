Red Cross issues urgent call for blood donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - The American Red Cross issued an immediately call for blood donors Tuesday, saying there is a severe blood shortage that could only get worse during the winter.

During September and October, the Red Cross said it collected more than 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed.

Blood donors of all types are being asked to donate, but there is a specific need for donors with type O blood.

The local chapter of the Red Cross said it is in need of 40 blood drives in the area in order to stop the shortage from continuing through the winter.

“From traumas to ongoing cancer treatments, the need for blood doesn't stop for the holidays. People can give back – and help those in need – by making a lifesaving blood or platelet donation now and hosting a blood drive in the weeks to come," said Cliff Numark of Red Cross Biomedical Services, in a news release.

To encourage donations through the holiday, the Red Cross is giving away free long-sleeved t-shirts to people who donate through the Red Cross between November 21 and 24.

