Red Cross offering July deals for blood donors to help avoid a blood shortage

Nashville American Red Cross
WTVF
American Red Cross in Nashville, Tennessee.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jul 10, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the last two months, The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed, according to a recent press release. To help combat a blood shortage, The Red Cross is offering several incentives for donors who give blood in the month of July.

They have partnered with Warner Bros Discovery for the 35th anniversary of SharkWeek and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench, to incorporate three exclusive deals for people who donate blood.

From July 1 to July 11, everyone who gives blood will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag. From July 17 to 31, donors will receive an officially licensed SharkWeek T-shirt while supplies last. From July 12 to August 12, donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night getaway to New York for two people, including a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App,visiting the websiteor calling 1-800-733-2767.

