Red Cross seeking urgent blood donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blood donations are running scarce this summer and the Red Cross is asking for your help to prevent a blood shortage.

The Red Cross is offering incentives for those who sign up in August. Everyone will walk away with a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Three lucky winners will win free gas for a year.

It comes at a time when a decline in donations has caused the blood supply to shrink by nearly 20%. If that trend continues, it could start to impact hospitals.

By focusing on giving now, donors can help increase the blood supply for those in immediate need of life-saving care and those who rely on transfusions.

The Red Cross encourages people to sign up to give in August to prevent a shortage. Type O-negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed.

You can find more information on local appointments here.