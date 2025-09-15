Red foxes in Middle Tennessee in crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So many red foxes make their home in Middle Tennessee.

Smart, adaptable, but now in crisis.

No one knows that better than the folks at Walden's Puddle; a sudden spike in sick foxes has them asking for the public's help.

Red foxes are everywhere. They live among us, even in metro areas.

In fact, it wasn't so long ago we spotted one just outside the Newschannel5 in downtown Nashville. We think there is a den nearby, with baby foxes or "kits."

Clever and hard to catch, foxes can adapt, but they are getting sick and their numbers are dwindling. Joanna Johnson, the animal care manager at Walden's Puddle Rehabilitation Center, says it's serious.

"We are pretty overwhelmed with red foxes right now -- especially that have mange...mange is becoming more and more of a problem as Nashville grows like crazy, losing habitat that was once theirs."

Here's one key issue: Foxes feed on rodents, and fewer foxes mean more rodents. So, there's been a spike in the use of mouse or rat poison.

"It weakens the mice and does not immediatley kill them and that's great prey for the foxes especially if they are struggling. A weak mouse and they snatch it up," said Johnson.

She works with Jerry Vandiver, who traps foxes to take to Walden's Puddle for care.

In their weakened state, the mange mite takes hold, causing crusty skin, hair loss and drastic weight loss.

"I remember when we only caught five foxes one year. And we are on pace for as much as 80. That's how busy it is," said Vandiver.

The foxes can heal, but need fresh meat to recover.

Walden's Puddle put out a call for help, and this month the public responded.

"Jerry, come look at how much more we packed in the freezer," said Johnson. "Wow!" responded Vandiver emphatically.

That's venison, chicken, some ground beef, turkey, and more venison, all to help rehab the foxes so they can be returned to what's left of the wild.

Walden's Puddle so appreciates the outpouring of support.

They have enough meat for now, but expect the need to continue as the number of sick foxes increases.

You can support the organization by going to their website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com