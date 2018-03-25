Red Sox Pitcher Arrested In Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A pitcher for the Boston Red Sox was arrested in Williamson County and charged with domestic assault.

Officials with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Steven Wright was arrested Friday night.

In addition to the domestic assault charge, he was also arrested for allegedly preventing a call to 911.

His bond was set at $2,500 for each charge. He was scheduled to be in General Sessions Court on December 21 at 1 p.m.

"We are aware of the incident involving Steven. This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously," the Boston Red Sox said in a statement. "It is my understanding that both local police and Major League Baseball are looking into this and for that reason, the club won't have any further comment at this time."

The Wright family released the following statement through their lawyer:

“On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault. Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so.”

UPDATE: On Friday, March 23, 2018, officials with Major League Baseball confirmed Wright had been suspended from 15 games without pay for violating their Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy.

Wright agreed to not appeal the discipline. He was still eligible to continue Spring Training activities before Opening Day.

The Red Sox issued the following statement:

"We fully support MLB's Domestic Violence Policy, the discipline set forth by the Commissioner's Office and Steven's acceptance of the ruling. While we are disappointed that this incident occurred, we are encouraged that Steven is taking meaningful steps to learn from this unfortunate incident."