Refugee resettlement agency opens new location in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each year, more refugees are calling Tennessee home as they look to resettle with a better way of life. One Nashville organization is expanding with the purpose to help even more people.

The Nashville International Center for Empowerment, also known as NICE, has been helping refugees in the mid state for almost 20 years. Now they've expanded with a new office in Gallatin that officially opened on Thursday and will be able to serve 50 refugees in its first year.

NICE will support them by finding housing, employment, and access to social services and providing case management to help them reach economic self-sufficiency.

The organization works within the formal structure of the U.S. Refugee Admission Program.

The new office is being managed by a refugee who came through that program in 2000 and has called Gallatin home ever since. Organization leaders said as the mid state grows, it's becoming a big hub for diverse communities. Each year refugees contribute millions of dollars back into the economy and help the culture in the mid state thrive.

"We think the new group will join the group already here to contribute to Gallatin, to do what is needed, they will be hard-working people. They will build a life and contribute to the success of Gallatin," said President & CEO of NICE Gatluak Thach.

Since 2005, NICE has served over 37,000 refugees and New Americans in Middle Tennessee.