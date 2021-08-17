Regions Bank reopens following damage from 2020 tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Regions Bank in North Nashville celebrated its reopening since it was damaged in the March 2020 tornado.

The Tennessee State University helped the bank celebrate the big reopening Tuesday, and it is now considered to be one of the most modern Regions locations in Tennessee.

The bank has called the neighborhood home for more than 55 years, so rebuilding was something officials say they wanted to do as soon as possible.

While amenities are nice, having an accessible bank, is important for so many people in the community.

"Having a bank account is the first step towards financial inclusion of disadvantaged communities. The funds deposited in their bank account leads to even higher savings, this is especially true of disadvantaged communities," said Sen. Brenda Gilmore.

The Regions Foundation also worked with local nonprofits in the days after the tornado - and set up a portable branch facility - to give customers access for their banking needs.