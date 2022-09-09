Watch Now
Regions Bank robber wanted by Metro police

Posted at 5:50 PM, Sep 09, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway at the Regions Bank on Ridgefield Way in Nashville. A six-foot tall man approximately in his 40s held up the bank wearing a yellow reflective vest, ballcap and surgical mask.

Both the Metro Nashville Police Department and the FBI are investigating.

At this time, there is no report that the suspect was armed.

The Ridgefield Way Regions Bank branch is near Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

NewsChannel 5 will update as more details emerge.

