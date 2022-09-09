Regions Bank robber wanted by Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway at the Regions Bank on Ridgefield Way in Nashville. A six-foot tall man approximately in his 40s held up the bank wearing a yellow reflective vest, ballcap and surgical mask.

Both the Metro Nashville Police Department and the FBI are investigating.

At this time, there is no report that the suspect was armed.

This man on Friday afternoon held up Regent Bank's 4410 Ridgefield Way branch. He is a black man who is approx. 6' tall & appears to be in his 40s. He wore a yellow reflective vest, ballcap, & surgical mask. MNPD & FBI investigating. Have info? Please call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/TzqQuIjENb — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 9, 2022

The Ridgefield Way Regions Bank branch is near Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

NewsChannel 5 will update as more details emerge.