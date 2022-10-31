Registered sex offender arrested outside university student housing for indecent exposure, related charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Registered sex offender Timothy Temple, 55, was arrested by Midtown Hills officers late Sunday night on charges of invasion of privacy/peeping tom, indecent exposure, criminal trespassing and felony sex offender registration violation.

Temple was seen outside of the windows of a housing unit meant for university students on Convent Place. His pants were unzipped, police said.

Multiple calls for that area at the same time of night prompted officers to look out for a man matching Temple's description. He ran when officers approached him, reportedly with his pants still unzipped as he was looking into a window.

Temple has a criminal history with similar arrests. He is currently being held in lieu of a $9,500 bond.

MNPD

For a link to the Tennessee sex offender registry, click here.