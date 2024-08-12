Registered sex offender charged with sexual battery after grabbing 11-year-old in stairwell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A registered sex offender who was convicted in 2012 of especially aggravated attempted kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault was charged on Saturday after grabbing an 11-year-old in a stairwell.

Metro Police say the child was walking up the stairwell in the parking garage at 101 James Robertson Parkway with her siblings when 39-year-old Matthew Lee Harber passed the girl, grabbed her buttocks and ran.

He was identified through surveillance video.

He remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com