Registered sex offender charged with sexual battery after grabbing 11-year-old in stairwell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A registered sex offender who was convicted in 2012 of especially aggravated attempted kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault was charged on Saturday after grabbing an 11-year-old in a stairwell.
Metro Police say the child was walking up the stairwell in the parking garage at 101 James Robertson Parkway with her siblings when 39-year-old Matthew Lee Harber passed the girl, grabbed her buttocks and ran.
He was identified through surveillance video.
He remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.
