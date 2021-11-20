Registration for Last Minute Toy Store 2021 in Nashville begins Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hoping to spread some holiday cheer to those in need this season, Last Minute Toy Store and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office are once again partnered for the LMTS toy drive.

Provided to Davidson County residents who are not receiving assistance from any of the other charitable organizations in the area, online registration for LMTS begins Saturday, November 20, at 9 a.m.

The program provides new toys, stocking stuffers, books, board games and sports equipment to families in need. It also provides gift cards to teens.

"We are excited about our continued partnership with the Last Minute Toy Store, and like last year due to the pandemic, we will have another drive-through, contactless event," said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hal. "We anticipate serving around 6,000 Nashville children and that would not be possible without the community's generosity."

Registration for LMTS ends December 5. The drive-through event is scheduled for December 15 through December 18.

To register, volunteer or donate, visit the LMTS website.