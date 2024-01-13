Registration is open for Metro Police's free driver awareness class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are offering a free Driver Awareness Class for high school teenagers.
The class is from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 in the community room of MNPD's Midtown Hills precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South.
The class is open to all high school teenagers, regardless of where they live.
It is taught by Nashville Police officers, and topics include impaired driving, distracted driving and overall traffic safety.
Registration is online if you or someone you know would like to attend.
Carrie and Amy recommend:
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp
" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."
-Amy Watson