Registration is open for Metro Police's free driver awareness class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are offering a free Driver Awareness Class for high school teenagers.

The class is from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 in the community room of MNPD's Midtown Hills precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South.

The class is open to all high school teenagers, regardless of where they live.

It is taught by Nashville Police officers, and topics include impaired driving, distracted driving and overall traffic safety.

Registration is online if you or someone you know would like to attend.