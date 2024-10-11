Registration opens for Academies of Nashville Career Exploration Fair in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is hosting its 16th Annual Academies of Nashville Career Exploration Fair on November 15.
The event, which is designed to inspire and inform students as they explore career paths will be help from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Music City Center in Exhibit Hall D.
The exhibitor categories are:
- Arts, Media, and Communications
- Business, Marketing and IT
- Engineering, Manufacturing and Industrial Technology
- Health and Public Service
- Hospitality and Tourism
Exhibitors can register today by filling out this online form.
