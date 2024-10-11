Registration opens for Academies of Nashville Career Exploration Fair in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is hosting its 16th Annual Academies of Nashville Career Exploration Fair on November 15.

The event, which is designed to inspire and inform students as they explore career paths will be help from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Music City Center in Exhibit Hall D.

The exhibitor categories are:



Arts, Media, and Communications

Business, Marketing and IT

Engineering, Manufacturing and Industrial Technology

Health and Public Service

Hospitality and Tourism

Exhibitors can register today by filling out this online form.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.