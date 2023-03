NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a major milestone for families, getting your little ones involved in a preschool program and on Wednesday, registration for Metro Schools' early learning program officially opens.

These programs are meant to prepare students and parents for kindergarten.

Applications will stay open until March 31 so you have all month to apply.

Before then, make sure you have all the necessary documents, like birth certificates and proof of Davidson County residency.