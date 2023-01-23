Watch Now
Registration opens up for parents to choose where their child goes to school in Nashville

Posted at 5:07 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 06:07:46-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's your opportunity to take charge of your child's education starting with where they go to school.

On Monday, Metro Schools opened up applications for school options. Families can choose from the school their zoned for, apply to a charter school, or select a school outside their neighborhood or zone.

Those will stay open until February 10. If your child is already enrolled in an optional school, current K through 12 students do not have to re-apply.

You can register here.

