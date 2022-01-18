Watch
News

Actions

REI Co-op to add 280-job Tennessee distribution center

items.[0].image.alt
Al. Neyer
REI Lebanon Distribution Center Rendering
REI Lebanon Distribution Center Rendering (Credit Al. Neyer).jpg
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:44:25-05

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say the specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will set up a new distribution center in the state, creating more than 280 new jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says construction is underway in Lebanon for the Seattle-based company's fourth U.S. distribution center. The 400,000-square-foot facility will sit on 41 acres in Wilson County.

It's expected to open in fall 2023 and serve more than 70 stores on the East Coast and in the Midwest and the South. REI Co-op is a retailer with more than 170 locations across 41 states and Washington, D.C., including five stores in Tennessee.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap