REI Co-op to add 280-job Tennessee distribution center

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say the specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will set up a new distribution center in the state, creating more than 280 new jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says construction is underway in Lebanon for the Seattle-based company's fourth U.S. distribution center. The 400,000-square-foot facility will sit on 41 acres in Wilson County.

It's expected to open in fall 2023 and serve more than 70 stores on the East Coast and in the Midwest and the South. REI Co-op is a retailer with more than 170 locations across 41 states and Washington, D.C., including five stores in Tennessee.