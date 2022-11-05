'Remain vigilant': Warren County Officials warn residents after fire reignites

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Warren County Officials are asking residents to remain vigilant after the Harrison Ferry fire reignited around 11:00 p.m. Friday night.

An update was posted on the Warren County Sheriff Department Facebook page asking residents to be prepared to evacuate.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Sheriff's office posted a follow-up statement saying that the fire was mostly contained:

Sheriff Matheny wants to provide an update, that the fires are once again contained! Tennessee Department of Forestry along with fire departments are on the scene and continue to fight this fire. We are continuing to monitor this situation and will provide updates as we learn them. We will make every notification possible if the situation changes.

However, the concern has not fully gone away. Officials are still asking residents to be aware and prepared as the day progresses.

"This fire, that has been burning since Oct. 24th, continues. Dry conditions, hot spots, heavy winds, and the mountain terrain have made extinguishing a challenge" said Sheriff Matheny.

WSCO is continuing to post updates on the fire and information about how to stay prepared on its Facebook page.