Remains found on Old Nashville Dirt Road identified as missing 16 year old

WTVF
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 18, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Remains found on Old Nashville Dirt Road earlier this month have been identified as a missing child.

The Shelbyville Police Department said that the remains have been identified as Maria Lucas Gaspar.

If you had any contact with Maria on June 29th or after, you're asked to contact Detective Brandi Merlo with the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811.

