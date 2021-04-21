Watch
Remains identified as Putnam Co. missing man

WTVF
Posted at 11:08 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 00:08:18-04

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Human remains found in Monterey were identified as Arnold “Chigger” Vaughn, Jr. who was reported missing in July 2020.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of remains found on Anderson Road on April 13.

On Tues., the Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the remains as Vaughn, Jr., of Monterey. He was last seen at his home on Anderson Road on Mon., July 27, 2020 who was reported missing on Friday, July 31st, 2020.

Chigger Vaughn
Photo: Putnam Co. Sheriff's Office

In a press release, Sheriff Farris stated, “At the time of the discovery it was strongly believed it could be Mr. Vaughn and the medical examiner has now confirmed that. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate these evidentiary findings and all evidence surrounding and leading up to the discovery of Arnold “Chigger” Vaughn. Jr.”

