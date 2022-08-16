Remains in Watertown now identified, police considering it a homicide

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now identified the remains of a 22-year-old found in Watertown earlier this month.

Officials with Wilson County Sheriff confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that the remains are that Mya Fuller.

Her family has been notified.

Detectives did not tell NewsChannel 5 the cause of death, but they do consider this a homicide.

They are now asking for the public's assistance and any information pertaining to Fuller's death.

Fuller was reported missing from Murfreesboro and was last seen by family members on July 29.

She worked an event on July 30 at the Nashville Soccer Club (Geodis Park).

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, who she might have been with, or the events that led to her death, you are urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office detective division at 615-444-1459, ext. 233 or 359; callers may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information that leads to the successful identification, prosecution, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Fuller's death may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1,000.