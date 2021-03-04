Remains of 20-year-old man found in Clarksville, investigation ongoing

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The remains of a 20-year-old man were found in Clarksville near Kennedy Road this week.

Clarksville police identified the remains as 20-year-old Justin Sawyer. A Nashville medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Sawyer is believed to have been killed during a robbery in Oak Grove, Kentucky, according to a report by the Leaf Chronicle. Three men were arrested in his disappearance. They each pleaded not guilty during a Zoom arraignment hearing Wednesday in Christian County.

Limited information was released about the remains and police said the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kilby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5651 or the tipline at 931-645-6477.