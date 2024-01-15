Remember these tips if you're planning on taking the little ones out in the snow!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The snow is falling, the kids are out of school and you may be thinking it's time to have some fun outside!!

While it may seem like a great idea to take your sled out or make some snow angels with your little one, it's important to remember these safety tips.

Dr. Keith Toms, Internist at Generations Primary Care wants to remind parents of the things they should keep an eye on!

"first of all, little bodies lose heat a lot faster, little kids when having fun are not gonna stop," Toms said. "So be mindful and make sure they stay warm, ears, nose, fingers and toes are all taken care of or they'll get frostbite."