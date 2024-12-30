Remembering Former President Jimmy Carter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former President Jimmy Carter was known as a dedicated public servant who gave back to his country and many communities with his humanitarian work.

He touched the lives of people worldwide and right here at home.

His mission was focused on caring for those in need and it's a legacy that will extend far beyond his 100 years.

Governor Bill Lee released a statement on his death saying,

"President Carter’s work to serve extended far beyond his presidency, including projects with Habitat in TN. He & Rosalynn put their faith into action & were an inspiration to many."

Other leaders including Senator Marsha Blackburn recognized his efforts saying,

"After his service as 39th President, Jimmy Carter spent his time helping others. He partnered with Habitat for Humanity for decades, even volunteering to build homes in Nashville at age 95."

And the Tennessee Democratic Party also remembering his legacy with a statement:

“President Carter leaves behind an indelible mark on the hearts of the American people and the global community. As we reflect on his extraordinary life, let us honor his memory by striving to emulate his enduring commitment to kindness and service.”

Habitat of Greater Nashville is celebrating his long life and deep love for humanity during this time. The Carters joined Habitat in the 80s, building more than 4,000 homes in 14 counties.

He last visited Nashville in 2019 with his wife Rosalynn, helping to build almost two dozen homes in North Nashville.

While they did not start Habitat for Humanity, their presence and hard work advanced the affordable housing nonprofit, which is now in 70 countries has helped more than 59 million people worldwide.

So many people locally were touched by his efforts to Habitat wanted to do something.

They'll have a memorial out here by tomorrow for you to come visit, it'll be at Habitat's Restore on Harding until Saturday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.