Remembering Loretta Lynn: Trailblazer mourned beyond country music world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the news of country music icon, Loretta Lynn's death spreads across the country, those beyond country music have expressed what she meant to them.

Among those included the Academy of Country Music, the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium.

The Academy joins Country Music fans all over the world in mourning the passing today of icon Loretta Lynn. Lynn has been Country Music’s ultimate storyteller for over 50 years and broke down countless barriers for women everywhere.https://t.co/OZmKp8XQzD pic.twitter.com/Hh98Idaryh — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) October 4, 2022

60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories.



Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn.



We love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NnLMzTRIWE — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 4, 2022

Loretta was a trailblazer for women, a country music icon, and a beacon of light to all those around her.



We will miss you, @LorettaLynn. Your legacy will live on forever here at the Mother Church. pic.twitter.com/32JVEwaVor — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) October 4, 2022

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum also expressed their condolences and issued an "In Memoriam", stating in part that Lynn's life was unlike any other, that she was able to draw it a body of work that resonated with those everywhere.

"In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth,” said CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Kyle Young.

Her fellow country artists spoke out as well with Dolly Parton noting how wonderful Loretta was as a human being and a talent.

Dolly Parton

She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel. pic.twitter.com/oPVgfrO1vd — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 4, 2022

She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing “Dear Miss Loretta” with a little extra love tonight at the @opry ♥️ Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel 🕊 #RIP pic.twitter.com/fiUNnTrlvZ — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) October 4, 2022

The world lost a legend. We lost a sister.

Love you Loretta❤️🌺. ⁦@LorettaLynn⁩ pic.twitter.com/bQUEb87U4U — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) October 4, 2022

In addition to the response from her fellow musicians, a number of political leaders issued condolences.

Governor Lee stated in part that he and his wife Maria are saddened to hear of Lynn's passing.

"We join all Tennesseans in celebrating Loretta’s remarkable life, and our prayers are with her family and loved ones," he continued in his statement.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper shared his sympathies noting that few artists had influenced country music like Lynn.

Few artists have influenced the sound of country music like @LorettaLynn - a coal miner’s daughter and country queen. Loretta graced the stages of the Grand Ole @opry and @theryman for six decades. Laura and I share our condolences with her family. https://t.co/ZdIoJjfpXB — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) October 4, 2022

"We’ve lost a true Tennessee treasure today," said Senator Marsha Blackburn. "Loretta Lynn was a force to be reckoned with and a pioneer for women in country music. My prayers are with her family and all who loved her dearly. She will be missed."

Both the coal miner’s daughter and queen of country music, Loretta Lynn blazed a trail and gave a voice to millions of Americans. She will be deeply missed, but her powerful music and legacy will live on. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) October 4, 2022