Remembering Loretta Lynn: Trailblazer mourned beyond country music world

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 13:37:47-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the news of country music icon, Loretta Lynn's death spreads across the country, those beyond country music have expressed what she meant to them.

Among those included the Academy of Country Music, the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum also expressed their condolences and issued an "In Memoriam", stating in part that Lynn's life was unlike any other, that she was able to draw it a body of work that resonated with those everywhere.

"In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth,” said CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Kyle Young.

Her fellow country artists spoke out as well with Dolly Parton noting how wonderful Loretta was as a human being and a talent.

In addition to the response from her fellow musicians, a number of political leaders issued condolences.

Governor Lee stated in part that he and his wife Maria are saddened to hear of Lynn's passing.

"We join all Tennesseans in celebrating Loretta’s remarkable life, and our prayers are with her family and loved ones," he continued in his statement.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper shared his sympathies noting that few artists had influenced country music like Lynn.

"We’ve lost a true Tennessee treasure today," said Senator Marsha Blackburn. "Loretta Lynn was a force to be reckoned with and a pioneer for women in country music. My prayers are with her family and all who loved her dearly. She will be missed."

