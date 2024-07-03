Remembering Nashville's hottest temperature in recorded history: June 29, 2012

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As miserable as this heat can feel, yes, Nashville has been hotter. In fact, Nashville has reached temperatures more than ten degrees higher than what we saw Wednesday. We're taking a look back on what was happening on the day of the highest temperatures in recorded Nashville history.

June 29, 2012, began with dry conditions contributing to a brush fire in Christian County. This was the start of what was to be a historic day.

"It's about 110 right now probably!" a woman told NewsChannel 5 in 2012, watching a crew laying asphalt.

She wasn't far off at all. On June 29, 2012, we saw temperatures in Nashville reach 109 degrees. The heat of that day just fell into unique circumstances. For every day between June 28 and July 8 of that year, the temperatures were either over 100 degrees or they were really close to it.

Crews kept in mind the possibility of heat stroke.

"Starts to get hot, just sit down, take a break," said one man, working to lay asphalt that day.

"Drink a little Gatorade!" added another.

"You have to watch out for yourself, you know."

In addition to that Christian County fire, dry conditions helped fuel two more fires in White County and Cumberland County. Burn bans were issued for much of Tennessee.

Volunteers for Meals On Wheels and Fifty Forward were out delivering as always with an additional duty: make sure no one was suffering in this heat.

"Hey, I know it's getting hot outside," a Meals On Wheels volunteer said, speaking to a woman in her home. "Is your AC working good?"

"Yes," she answered. "I haven't been out of this room for the past week, I guess!"

The Nashville Rescue Mission was on the street downtown handing out bottles of water.

"I can't imagine being out here all day," said a volunteer, in between handing out water. "Pretty rough out here."