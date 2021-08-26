'Remembering the Badges' blood drive to honor lives lost on 9/11

The country continues to experience a nationwide shortage of all blood types.

On Wednesday, the American Red Cross held a press conference to discuss the upcoming "Remembering the Badges" blood drive.

First responders will work with the community to match the number of pints of blood collected to the number of lives lost on September 11 as the country recognizes and honors the lives lost on the 20th anniversary of 9-11.

Currently, the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors give as the nation begins to climb out of the pandemic. This downturn comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong demand for blood products − including platelets − by hospitals.

But Red Cross officials also took a moment today to talk about the devastation in Waverly.

The blood drive will happen from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11. You can find more information here.