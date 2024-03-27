Remembering the six victims of The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One year after The Covenant School shooting, we are remembering the six innocent lives that were taken.

It's important they are never forgotten.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak, and Katherine Koonce were all lost on March 27, 2023.

I'd like to share with you the impact the children are having on the community, even after their deaths.

Evelyn Dieckhaus was 9 years old. Her parents, Katy and Mike, spoke out for the first time just this past January with our Phil Williams. They shared their hope that Evelyn's story will motivate those with power to do something to end the cycle of violence in America.

"We want people to really look at working together and coming together to try to make things better because we know she wants that. We know she wants that," said Katy Dieckhaus, Evelyn's mother.

Katy has joined the board of Voices for a Safer Tennessee, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans who are lobbying for changes to gun laws in Tennessee.

The mother of Will Kinney has lobbied with the help of friends for passage of a law to better protect students. Her son was the line leader at The Covenant School, taking kids to safety when the fire alarm went off that morning.

Signed by the Governor just two weeks ago, this new law requires schools to come up with new training and procedures for fire alarms, to allow teacher to confirm the type of emergency before responding.

Hallie Scruggs' enthusiasm for joy and life is being kept alive through the Hallie Scruggs Fund. It was created by her family with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. It honors Hallie’s legacy by supporting area non-profits in various ways... with things like scholarships for kids, or assisting missionary work here and around the world.

Cynthia Peak was a substitute teacher who family says never wavered in her Faith. Her family and friends knew her as "Cindy." Not only was she a lifelong teacher, family shared through her obituary that she also served on staff with Campus Crusade immediately following her graduation from college, taught swim lessons, and tutored outside of school.

Katherine Koonce was the head of The Covenant School. Family said they know she gave her life to protect the students she loved. Before she was at The Covenant School, Koonce worked at Christ Presbyterian Academy. “She was very much a champion for her students,” one of her former students shared last year. “She fought for all of them — often when we quit fighting for ourselves.”

Mike Hill was a father of seven, and grandfather to 14. He was a beloved custodian at The Covenant School. He loved to cook and spend time with his family. His family said following his death, that he loved working at the school for the 14 years he was there.