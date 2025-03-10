Renaming the Nashville airport after President Trump is back — sort of

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Renaming the Nashville International Airport after President Donald Trump came back again after being taken off notice, but it's not quite clear how much longer it will last.

The Naming and Designating Committee inside the Tennessee House gave it a 4-6 negative recommendation to the House Transportation Committee. It hasn't moved in the Senate since Feb. 10.

HB 217 — heralded by Rep. Todd Warner — got taken off notice early in the legislative process in the Name and Designating Committee in mid-February but found its way back. As written, the bill will cost taxpayers $10 million to rename Nashville International Airport after the president. Costs include re-branding efforts, changing airport logos around the property and adjusting interstate signage. A vast majority of that money would be the responsibility of Metro's Airport Board and could be passed along to Nashville and Tennessee taxpayers.

"President Trump is only the second president to do non-concurring terms," Warner said. "President Trump has put America first and that puts Tennessee first. Trump is trying to get Washington under control and the wreck we just got out of. Overwhelming Tennesseans support Donald Trump."

However, Nashville representatives pointed out that that is not what their districts want, nor has Trump made any aviation strides in Tennessee history.

"He's fired hundreds of aviation employees," Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, said. BNA is in his district.

"This bill is trolling but is also an attempt to erase the voices of the 52nd House District. Trump has no connection to our community. Trump has led the nation of shame and recklessness. We have fought so hard to remove Confederate monuments. Why would we erect another? The people of my district are against this."

Rep. Pat Marsha, R-Shelbyville, voted down the bill, but only because he didn't think the airport was big enough to honor President Trump fully.

Another House bill, that appeared to be in response to Rep. Warner's efforts, was back on notice by Rep. Kevin Raper.

His bill HB 434/SB 214, sponsored by Sen. Todd Gardenhire in the Tennessee Senate, would have prevented any public property in the state from being renamed for a public official who was a convicted felon or still currently in office.

Instead, the bill would have required that any property be renamed for that person after being out of office for two years. The Senate version of the bill was not taken off notice. In fact, on the same day, it passed unanimously in the Tennessee Senate. It would have to be passed by the Tennessee House and signed by the Governor to become law.

That bill passed forward in the House with a positive recommendation — with Rep. Warner's vote.

