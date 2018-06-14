Renderings Of New CJC Released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The public got a first look at renderings of the new Criminal Justice Center in Nashville.

The new building will be constructed in the same spot as the old location.

It will house 1,000 beds for inmates and another 60 for mental health patients.

Those in charge of the project said the additions were made to not only provide a warmer place for families but better conditions for the future as well.

Groundbreaking on the new CJC is expected to start mid-January.