Renderings Of New CJC Released
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The public got a first look at renderings of the new Criminal Justice Center in Nashville.
The new building will be constructed in the same spot as the old location.
It will house 1,000 beds for inmates and another 60 for mental health patients.
Those in charge of the project said the additions were made to not only provide a warmer place for families but better conditions for the future as well.
Groundbreaking on the new CJC is expected to start mid-January.
Johnthony Walker Charged With Aggravated Rape
The man convicted in the fatal Chattanooga school bus crash in 2016 was arrested and charged with aggravated statutory rape in Nashville.
Pat Summitt Honored In Clarksville
Legendary Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt was honored in her hometown of Clarksville.
Sen. Alexander: Tariffs Will Hurt Tennesseans
Tennessee's Senior Senator says not only will the Trump Administration's tariff policy hurt Tennessee, it already has.
2 Charged In Nashville Teen's Fatal Shooting
Two arrests have been made after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the Bellshire area of Nashville.
Police Seek To Find Missing Mother, Son
Police in Clarksville have asked the public's help in locating a missing mother and son.
Police: Man Sold Drugs While With 6-Month Old
A man was arrested in Nashville for allegedly selling drugs while walking a 6-month-old child in a stroller.
Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Pre-Cut Melon
The multistate outbreak of salmonella linked to pre-cut melon has expanded to Tennessee.
Man Critically Injured In East Nashville Crash
Metro Nashville police are trying to figure out what happened in the moments leading up to a crash that sent a man to the hospital with…