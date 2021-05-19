Renewal House celebrates 25th anniversary with beam raising ceremony for expansion site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The local nonprofit, Renewal House, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a beam raising and signing ceremony to mark an exciting expansion.

Renewal House is the only provider in the area of a long-term substance use disorder treatment program for moms and their kids.

The rehab group celebrated Tuesday by raising the first beam in a brand new, 35,000 square foot facility to house women and their children. The new facility will have 34 apartments, doubling its current capacity.

WTVF Renewal House rendering

The event was held at the site of the new expansion on Clarksville Pike. City leaders along with officials and leaders for the nonprofit signed a beam before it was raised at the construction site.

The Renewal House serves more than 500 women and children a year through all of its programs combined. And it has an average waitlist of more than 60 women in need of family residential services at any given time and is building a new facility on its campus to double its current capacity.

Officials hope the new expansion will help them continue to grow their work of helping women find sobriety and managing life after.