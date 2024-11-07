Renovations help a veteran live in his home after 40 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — James Simmons walks down his hallway to show the bars volunteers installed in the bathroom.

"The main thing that they did for me was I am losing my eyesight they put grab bars for me," said Simmons.

Ten days ago volunteers with Lowe's and Rebuild Together Nashville began building a walk-in shower, which used to be a bookshelf in the living room.

While volunteers paint, he walks outside to the back porch. The new lights will show him the way and the handrail makes it easier to get to his mailbox.

Then volunteers told Simmons about the changes they made to the mailbox. Volunteers turned it to face his home instead of the street.

"My mail comes at 3-4 p.m. in the afternoon. Traffic is so heavy I am so afraid I might step out into the street," said Simmons. "You all have made my day."

Rebuild Together Nashville CEO Andrea Prince said in the last four years the organization has invested $2 million in renovating over 90 homes in the Dickerson Pike area.

"We are really passionate about protecting affordable housing and keeping people in their homes as long as they can," said Prince.

The renovations will help Simmons' daily routine stay the same at his home on Ewing Drive.

