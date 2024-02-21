Renters across Tennessee demand action as housing costs continue to climb

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In a unified call for action, renters from all corners of Tennessee are raising their voices against skyrocketing rent prices, urging state lawmakers to address the growing crisis.

From Nashville to rural towns, the burden of climbing rent costs is becoming unbearable for many residents, prompting a demand for legislative action.

Ashley Benkaraski is not a lobbyist but she is at Cordell Hall with other renters and local housing organizations across the state fighting for a change in laws.

"We're Tennesseans, we pay taxes. We want to make the state better, but we are having to leave. It's just not right. It ain't right," Benkaraski said.



The rent hikes, which have been steadily escalating over the past five years, have impacted cities and rural communities, leaving many struggling to keep pace with the financial strain.

In growing areas like Rutherford County the median rents have surged by as much as 32% and 38%, respectively, between 2021 and 2023, according to data from real estate site Point 2 Homes.

Benkaraski highlighted the profound impact of these increases on individuals' livelihoods, saying it's important for legislative safeguards.

"It's not fair that somebody who has so much power over your day-to-day life over your dignity can't just get away with not providing safe and affordable housing and then can just put you on the street," she said.

At the heart of their demands lies a plea for immediate action, including the implementation of a rent cap to curb unjustified hikes.

Benkaraski stressed the need for a comprehensive approach, advocating for the establishment of a renter's bill of rights to protect tenants from retaliatory measures and ensure basic standards of living.

Also, renters are pushing for the creation of a landlord registry, aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability within the rental market. The proposed legislation would require landlords to provide tenants with phone and email contact information for the landlord, the management company, and emergency maintenance of the rental property.

