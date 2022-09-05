Watch Now
Rentless rain chances on the way for the week in Middle Tennessee

WTVF
Posted at 6:38 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 19:38:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Our relentless rain chances look to continue for a couple more days with most of the activity expected during the afternoon hours.

Severe weather is not expected, but some areas are more flood sensitive than others after the holiday weekend. Over the last four days, some spots have picked up nearly 7" or rain and others haven't touched the 1" mark. If you've been soaked, be aware that any additional rain may cause some brief flooding concerns.

We'll get a brief break in the rain Thursday before rain chances ramp back up as we head into the weekend.

