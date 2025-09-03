Rep. Andy Ogles calls for National Guard to be sent to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rep. Andy Ogles called for the National Guard to be sent to Nashville on X Wednesday.
Ogles stated in his post that Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell has been using the "city as an outpost for international gangs to set up shop in our neighborhoods."
We don’t just need the National Guard in Memphis, send them to Nashville. Comrade O'Connell is using the city as an outpost for international gangs to set up shop in our neighborhoods.— Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) September 3, 2025
Punish criminals and the Mayors who work for them.
