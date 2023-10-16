Rep. Andy Ogles co-sponsors bill to prohibit those from Palestinian Authority to enter U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As conflict rages in the Middle East, Nashville Congressman Andy Ogles introduced a bill that would prohibit those with a Palestinian Authority passport from coming to the United States through a visa.

The bill — filed with Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wisconsin — would mean no new visas could be issued as war continues between the Hamas terrorist group and Israel. The act is called the Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission, or GAZA Act for short.

The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead, according to the Associated Press. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

"At a time when the threat of terrorism is not only grotesquely on display but being encouraged and justified, it is critical that we do our best to ensure the security of our nation,” Congressman Ogles said. "I applaud Rep. Tiffany for leading this legislation to block the entry of Palestinians into the U.S. and prevent the Biden Administration from issuing new visas for the foreseeable future."

President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel, the AP confirmed. But no date has been announced.

Right now, the bill has only been introduced. Congress has not voted on the measure as there is currently no Speaker of the House.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Rep. Mark Green and Rep. John Rose's offices on their perspectives for comment. We will update this story when they respond.