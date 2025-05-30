Rep. Andy Ogles creates federal investigation into Nashville mayor over ICE arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O'Connell is under fire after Congressman Andy Ogles is spurring a federal investigation against Nashville's top leader.

This derives from when the Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over people in south Nashville, and undocumented drivers were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Rep. Ogles wrote that O'Connell was causing a "chilling effect" on federal law enforcement and was helping undocumented Nashvillians by creating the Belonging Fund with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The Belonging Fund is a fund to help immigrant families affected by ICE detainment in Nashville.

"Instead of defending our state, Mayor Freddie O’Connell is sabotaging it," Ogles said. "He’s weaponized his office to dox and surveil federal agents who are trying to stop violent criminals — and worse, he’s embraced those criminals by creating a taxpayer-funded program to aid illegal aliens. The recipients of these funds are untraceable. The purpose is crystal clear: help illegal foreigners evade the law."

Nashville leaders contended they didn't know that the THP and ICE were going to be doing the traffic stops in the first place.

Wally Dietz, Metro Legal Director, released a letter indicating that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security only requested extra patrols on Brick Church Park Drive at the Nashville location for customs enforcement. Dietz wrote the Metro Nashville Police Department didn't have anything to do with the traffic stops overnight Saturday into Sunday. A dispatch recording on Sunday indicated ICE asked for extra patrols every hour on the hour.

Police drove after the call was dispatched to the customs enforcement facility about the purpose of the call. Upon an extra patrol, a MNPD officer responded when he was the driveway to the facility was blocked by people who gathered, Dietz wrote in the letter.

Ogles demanded:



communications for an executive order on May 1, which was an amendment that said Metro employees were to report any communications from federal immigration authorities to the mayor's office.

all documents and communications between May 1 and now about ICE

all documents between Metro and non-Metro employees from May 1 and now related to the traffic stops of undocumented people

The Congressional letter asked for the communications to be returned as soon as possible.

