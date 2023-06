NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After his sudden death, Rep. Bill Beck will lie in state at the Tennessee capitol this week.

Beck died Sunday of a heart attack. He was 61. His lying-in-state will happen from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. One of the last lawmakers to have that honor was Sen. Thelma Harper.

His funeral will happen at the Polk Theatre inside TPAC on Saturday. Mourners can start gathering at 10:30 a.m. with services beginning at 11.

Beck represented Nashville as a Democrat.