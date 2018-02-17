Rep. Cooper: "It's Time To Protect The Dreamers"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Since Congress still hasn't solved the debate over the so-called 'dreamers' in the U.S., the U.S. Supreme Court may step in.
The justices met in private Friday about the issue and could end up deciding if the DACA program should end on March 5 as the president ordered.
Nashville Congressman Jim Cooper said he's frustrated by the issue.
"Immigration has been a contentious issue in America for at least 30 years. Both parties make political hay out of it. It's time to protect the dreamers. It's time to come up with a comprehensive immigration solution," said Cooper.
It's unlikely the House will pass anything the Senate will approve.
The Supreme Court put off any decision on this issue Friday until Tuesday at the earliest.