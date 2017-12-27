Rep. Diane Black Stepping Down As House Budget Committee Chairman

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Diane Black has announced that she’s stepping down as Chairman of the House Budget Committee to focus on her campaign for the Tennessee governor's race.

Black (R-TN-06), age 66, announced her bid for governor back in August. She had served as chairman of the House Budget Committee for about a year.

In a statement, Black said she will still serve in Congress but will devote more attention to the governor’s race.

She released the following statement Wednesday: