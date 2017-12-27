Rep. Diane Black Stepping Down As House Budget Committee Chairman
11:59 AM, Dec 27, 2017
1 hour ago
Share Article
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Diane Black has announced that she’s stepping down as Chairman of the House Budget Committee to focus on her campaign for the Tennessee governor's race.
Black (R-TN-06), age 66, announced her bid for governor back in August. She had served as chairman of the House Budget Committee for about a year.
In a statement, Black said she will still serve in Congress but will devote more attention to the governor’s race.
She released the following statement Wednesday:
“I became chairman of the House Budget Committee one year ago and have been proud to serve in that role along with our new president. He has pushed an agenda of action – responsible budgeting, repealing ObamaCare’s worst mandates, and aggressive tax-cutting to get our economy going. This has been exactly the kind of work I came to Congress to do and we have done it. But my heart has always been at home. This why today I’m announcing that I will now step down as chairman of the House Budget Committee, while continuing to serve in Congress, to devote more attention to my next challenge: seeking the governorship of Tennessee.”