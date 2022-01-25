US Rep. Jim Cooper announces he will not seek reelection in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat who represents the Nashville area, announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection in 2022 after 32 years in office.

In his announcement, Cooper cited the state legislature's controversial move to split Davidson County into three congressional districts.

"Despite my strength at the polls, I could not stop the General Assembly from dismembering Nashville," he said. "No one tried harder to keep our city whole. I explored every possible way, including lawsuits, to stop the gerrymandering and to win one of the three new congressional districts that now divide Nashville. There’s no way, at least for me in this election cycle, but there may be a path for other worthy candidates."

WTVF

Cooper was first elected to represent Tennessee in Congress in 1982.

Read the full statement below: