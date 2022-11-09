Rep. John Rose looks to lead new Tennessee District 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals.

Early vote totals show an 80% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper.

The new District 6 emerged after redistricting by the Tennessee General Assembly. It includes East Nashville, Sumner County, Putnam County and no longer any pieces of deep southern Middle Tennessee.

Around 811,099 live in District 6, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Before the election, Rep. Rose had $1.3 million on hand, per Federal Election Commission data. In contrast, Cooper only had around $6,000.

Rep. Rose has been a Republican Congressman for a handful of years. He grew up in Temperance Hall and Lancaster communities. He has worked as a farmer, small business owner and attorney. Rose graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness economics. He went on to complete his master's in agricultural economics at Purdue University and his juris doctorate at Vanderbilt University. He is on the House Financial Services Committee.

Cooper said he jumped into the race after the legislature redrew the lines of the district. He studied at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is married and living in Nashville. He has a 5-year-old son. He works as a mechanical engineer.