Rep. Mark Green to resign from Congress, take private sector job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rep. Mark Green (R-Tennessee) said he will resign from Congress and take a job in the private sector after the House votes again on the reconciliation package.

Green won his seat again back in November to serve another two years. In 2024, he went back and forth on the decision to run again for office.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from Congress," Green said. "Recently, I was offered an opportunity in the private sector that was too exciting to pass up. As a result, today I notified the Speaker and the House of Representatives that I will resign from Congress as soon as the House votes once again on the reconciliation package."

Green has served in Congress for the Tennessee Seventh Congressional District since 2018.

"Though I planned to retire at the end of the previous Congress, I stayed to ensure that President (Donald) Trump’s border security measures and priorities make it through Congress," Green said. "By overseeing the border security portion of the reconciliation package, I have done that. After that, I will retire, and there will be a special election to replace me. I have no doubt that my colleagues in this Congress will continue to strengthen the cause of freedom. May God bless them, and the United States of America.”

It is not clear when that special election will happen to replace Green.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.