Rep. Rose recalls 'unconditional' support Ogles gave for McCarthy as House Speaker

Alex Brandon/AP
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, talks with Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., during the eighth round of voting in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 18:40:18-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ten votes, and he nation still has no Speaker of the House.

Newly-elected Fifth District Representative Andy Ogles, R-Columbia, says he's looking for "institutional change" in Congress. In doing so, he remains among about 20 Republicans refusing to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, as House Speaker. Ogles is the only Tennessee House Republican holding out, despite initially supporting McCarthy for the leadership role.

However, NewsChannel 5 just talked to Rep. John Rose, Congressional District Six, to provide more perspective. Ogles claimed that support was contingent on so-called "enforcement mechanisms." But Rose challenged that, telling NewsChannel 5 within the hour he was in the room and doesn't remember any conditions.

"My understanding is he gave his support to Kevin McCarthy and that's the way I remember it. That's what I overheard. That's what I saw happen. And that's the recollection that I have related," Rose said.

NewsChannel 5 asked, "And that support, what you recall, was unconditional?"

"That's right. That's right," Rose said.

Ogles said his first availability for comment on the issue is next Wednesday morning.

