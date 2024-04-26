Rep. Vincent Dixie's mentorship ends in tragedy, reignites push for change

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Barrington Moore, a beloved figure in his community, was fatally shot last week while trying to help a teenager he was mentoring.

For Rep. Vincent Dixie, the loss hits close to home, as Moore was not only a mentee but regarded as family.

"I'm still processing every day I deal with it. You know, Barrington was like a son to me. Matter of fact, he called me Dad," shared Dixie.

The realization that he will never hear that endearing term from Moore again is a profound blow for Dixie. Moore, inspired by his mentor's example, dedicated himself to mentoring young men in his community. Tragically, one of the youths he sought to guide is now accused of his murder.

Metro Nashville Police say the investigation shows Moore went to pick up 15-year-old Darin Fleming from a birthday party so the teen could be in compliance with his juvenile probation.

Police say the two fought and Fleming admitted to police he fired the gun.

"Having this life cut short was a tragedy is a huge loss, not only to his family and to me, but for this community."

Dixie says he will always remember the day he met a five-year-old Barrington Moore.

Dixie says he was approached by the young boy's caseworker at church. At just 24 years old, Dixie took on the responsibility of mentoring Moore, hoping to instill in him the values of leadership and advocacy.

"I would like to think that I had some sort of influence on him, on his life, and what he wanted to be – a leader and advocate for people – because I hopefully did that for him," Dixie said.

In the wake of Moore's tragic death, Dixie vows to honor his memory by continuing the fight for gun control and advocating for all victims of gun violence.