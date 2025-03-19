Watch Now
Report of a potential measles case at Currey Ingram Academy

NewsChannel5
Parents and teachers worry they're being left in the dark after state leaders say they won't share school-related COVID-19 data
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There has been a report of a potential measles case at Currey Ingram.

According to a letter sent out to the community, it's unconfirmed at this time whether or not the case is measles.

"While unconfirmed, we are sharing this information out of an abundance of caution,as the health and well-being of our community is our priority," it said in the letter.

This is breaking news we will update as more comes in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

