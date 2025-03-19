Report of a potential measles case at Currey Ingram Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There has been a report of a potential measles case at Currey Ingram.

According to a letter sent out to the community, it's unconfirmed at this time whether or not the case is measles.

"While unconfirmed, we are sharing this information out of an abundance of caution,as the health and well-being of our community is our priority," it said in the letter.

This is breaking news we will update as more comes in.

