Report potholes for repair and file vehicle damage claims with TDOT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you tired of potholes and potholes messing up your car? Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has created an online Maintenance Request formto fill out about any potholes that need to be filled. You can also call into TDOT Road Repair Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349)

When reporting a pothole, be sure to provide the exact location, including the route, mile marker, and any nearby cross streets or interchanges.

If you hit a pothole and experience any damage to your vehicle you can submit a damage claim to the Tennessee Department of Treasury. All claims are case-by-case basis.

