Report reveals that many need low-cost internet, but don't know how to find it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville shared its first ever annual report on digital inclusion — the city's work to make sure everyone has access to affordable, high-quality internet and the devices and tools they need to use it.

The report says that 55.7% of people who participated in the study believe internet costs too much, but 62.5% of them don't know of any other low-cost options to use instead.

“One of our main goals is making residents aware of resources that are available and, most importantly, affordable,” says Digital Inclusion Officer, Pearl Amanfu.

The report mentions the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) as one of the more low-cost options. It supports low-income houses by helping to pay for their internet connectivity, including the following:

Discounted internet service up to $30/month, including equipment rentals (or low-cost service fully funded)

Up to a $75/month discount if residing on Tribal lands

A one-time discount for a laptop, tablet, or desktop (up to $100 with copayment)

If you want to apply but don't know how, hubNashville has instructions on their website that include applying online, in person at a library, mailing it in or calling 877-384-2575 to get an application sent to you.

There are also other resources for finding the technology you need outside your home, such as the new Davidson County Inclusion Map.

"Using this map, an individual can search for technical support, computer and internet access, affordable internet subscriptions, or computer skills training to help them look for jobs, access educational resources, apply for public services or access quality healthcare options. A user can search by topic, organization, or location," the report says.

Over 30 new nonprofits now partcipate in the public WiFi program in Nashville — raising the number from 45 in 2021-22 to 76 in 2022-23.

“In our 2021 survey, 90 percent of respondents agreed that access to internet was critical in their lives. Keith Durbin, Pearl Amanfu, and our community allies have done a great job ensuring residents have affordable access to the digital tools they need to stay and thrive in Nashville,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said.

