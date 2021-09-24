Report: Suspected gunman in Collierville grocery store shooting had Davidson County license plate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man suspected of killing one and injuring more than a dozen at a Collierville grocery store had a Davidson County license plate, Memphis CBS affiliate WREG has confirmed.

According to WREG, the suspect was identified as 29-year-old UK Thang. FBI officials confirmed Friday that agents went to a home on Napa Point E in Nashville but said no search warrant was served at the home.

At this time, Thang's connection to Davidson County remains unconfirmed.

The shooting occurred Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the suspect, who was a third-party vendor with Kroger, entered the store and began firing.

Police said the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as they approached the scene.

On Friday, police identified the woman killed as Olivia King. Chief Lane also said that the number of people injured in Thursday's shooting had jumped to 14.

Lane added that those 14 victims were currently "stable" but said several victims remained in "very, very serious condition."

Ten of the victims shot were Kroger employees, while five others were customers at the store.

Officials declined to give specifics on a suspected motive, adding that they would release more information in the coming weeks.

* The Scripps National Desk contributed to this story.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Check back for more information.