Report: Tennessee 8th 'Worst State To Grow Old In'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new report has ranked Tennessee as the eighth worst state in which to grow old.

24/7 Wall St. released its “Worst States to Grow Old In” report Wednesday, measuring factors like education, income, and health in each state.

The report said the average life expectancy in Tennessee is one of the lowest in the country and has one the highest senior mortality rates.

24/7 Wall St. also cited environmental factors in the report, such as a lack of walkable areas with access to public transportation.

New Hampshire was named the best state in which to grow old, while Mississippi was ranked last. Click here to see the full list.