NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fire crews had to wait to put out a house fire until MNPD apprehended a person Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at a home on Ashland City Highway.

NFD said there were reports a gunman was seen leaving the scene of the fire, causing them to stage a safe distance from the burning home until MNPD could investigate.

Fire crews were then clear to begin fighting the fire after MNPD made an arrest.

Video tweeted by NFD showed substantial damage to the home.